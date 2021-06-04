Skip to main content
Thinking about the future

Career readiness insights from national longitudinal surveys and from practice
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/02a419de-en
Catalina Covacevich, Anthony Mann, Filippo Besa, Jonathan Diaz, Cristina Santos
OECD Education Working Papers
Covacevich, C. et al. (2021), “Thinking about the future: Career readiness insights from national longitudinal surveys and from practice”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 248, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/02a419de-en.
