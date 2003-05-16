This publication brings together two reports prepared by the Committee on Fiscal Affairs. The first, "Thin Capitalisation", examines the implications for taxation of the different reliance by companies on debt and equity financing. The second, "The Taxation of Income Derived from Entertainment, Artistic and Sporting Activities", describes the problems posed for tax authorities by entertainers and sportsmen and the measures taken by countries to counteract evasion and avoidance schemes used by some of these taxpayers.
Thin Capitalisation - Taxation of Entertainers, Artistes and Sportsmen
Report
Issues in International Taxation
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
16 May 2003
-
1 April 2000
-
26 August 1999
-
18 January 1994
-
23 December 1992
-
8 August 1988
-
30 April 1987
Related publications
-
25 April 2019
-
18 December 2017
-
30 October 2015
-
20 August 2014
-
6 August 2012
-
17 August 2010
-
31 August 2008
-
6 February 2006