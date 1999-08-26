Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Application of the OECD Model Tax Convention to Partnerships

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264173316-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Issues in International Taxation

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (1999), The Application of the OECD Model Tax Convention to Partnerships, Issues in International Taxation, No. 6, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264173316-en.
Go to top