This publication, includes four recent reports of the Committee on Fiscal Affairs that have resulted in changes to the Commentary of the Model Tax Convention on Income and on Capital.
Model Tax Convention: Four Related Studies
Report
Issues in International Taxation
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
16 May 2003
-
1 April 2000
-
26 August 1999
-
18 January 1994
-
8 August 1988
-
2 May 1987
-
30 April 1987
Related publications
-
25 April 2019
-
18 December 2017
-
30 October 2015
-
20 August 2014
-
6 August 2012
-
17 August 2010
-
31 August 2008
-
6 February 2006