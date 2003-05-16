This publication examines the circumstances under which income is to be attributed to a permanent establishment for purposes of an income tax treaty, particularly where goods, services, or intangibles are transferred between the permanent establishment and the home office or another permanent establishment in a third country.
Model Tax Convention: Attribution of Income to Permanent Establishments
Report
Issues in International Taxation
