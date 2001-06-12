Angus Maddison provides a comprehensive view of the growth and levels of world population since the year 1000 when rich countries of today were poorer than Asia and Africa. The gap between the world leader, the US and the poorest region, Africa, is now 20:1. The book has several objectives. The first is a pioneering effort to quantify the economic performance of nations over the very long term. The second is to identify forces which explain the success of the rich countries, and explore the obstacles which hindered advance in regions which lagged behind. The third is to scrutinise the interaction between the rich and the rest to assess the degree to which this relationship was exploitative. The book is a monumental work of reference and a sequel to the author's Monitoring the World Economy: 1820-1992, published in 1995 and his 1998 Chinese Economic Performance in the Long Run. It is a "must" for all scholars and students of economics and economic history, as well as a mine of fascinating facts for everyone else.