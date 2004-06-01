The Business Academy Bexley is one of the first purpose-built, part-privately funded independent state schools in Europe. As part of the United Kingdoms new approach to raising educational standards in areas of social deprivation and low educational attainment, Bexley was designed to facilitate integration among its students and with local residents and to enrich the learning process.
The United Kingdom's Part-Privately Funded Business Academy Bexley
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Case study20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
16 April 2024
-
Policy paper29 March 2024