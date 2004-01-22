Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Swedish Activity Guarantee

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/631026763167
Authors
Anders Forslund, Daniela Froberg, Linus Lindqvist
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Forslund, A., D. Froberg and L. Lindqvist (2004), “The Swedish Activity Guarantee”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 16, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/631026763167.
Go to top