The social and economic rationale of inclusive education

An overview of the outcomes in education for diverse groups of students
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bff7a85d-en
Authors
Cecilia Mezzanotte
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Mezzanotte, C. (2022), “The social and economic rationale of inclusive education : An overview of the outcomes in education for diverse groups of students”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 263, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bff7a85d-en.
