Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Science Resource Area in the State-of-the-Art High School

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/826663778106
Authors
James T. Biehle
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Biehle, J. (2000), “The Science Resource Area in the State-of-the-Art High School”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2000/13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/826663778106.
Go to top