This paper discusses trade barriers that SMEs are likely to encounter in export markets and available policy tools aimed at their reduction or elimination. Drawing on recent work in the Trade Directorate and elsewhere, key types of barriers are identified based on a review of business surveys and other studies recently undertaken. The paper also explores how governments deal with trade barriers and how SME participation in the trade policy process...
The Role of Trade Barriers in SME Internationalisation
Policy paper
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Abstract
