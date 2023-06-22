Main Science and Technology Indicators, Volume 2022 Issue 2

This biannual publication provides a set of indicators that reflect the level and structure of the efforts undertaken by OECD member countries and several non-member economies in the field of science and technology. The indicators cover the resources devoted to research and development, patent families, technology balance of payments and international trade in R&D-intensive industries. Also presented are the underlying economic series used to calculate these indicators. These data include final or provisional results as well as forecasts established by government authorities. Series are presented for a reference year and selected years for which data are available.