The Role of the 2015 Agreement in Mobilising Climate Finance

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js03h9ztlbr-en
Authors
Takayoshi Kato, Jane Ellis, Christa Clapp
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Cite this content as:

Kato, T., J. Ellis and C. Clapp (2014), “The Role of the 2015 Agreement in Mobilising Climate Finance”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2014/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js03h9ztlbr-en.
