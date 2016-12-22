Skip to main content
The Role of Development Finance in Climate Action Post-2015

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/18a859bf-en
Authors
Tara Shine, Gisela Campillo
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Shine, T. and G. Campillo (2016), “The Role of Development Finance in Climate Action Post-2015”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 31, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/18a859bf-en.
