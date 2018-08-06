Skip to main content
The role of agriculture in global GHG mitigation

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/da017ae2-en
Authors
David Blandford, Katharine Hassapoyannes
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Blandford, D. and K. Hassapoyannes (2018), “The role of agriculture in global GHG mitigation”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 112, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/da017ae2-en.
