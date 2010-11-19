Skip to main content
The Right to Open Public Administrations in Europe

Emerging Legal Standards
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4g0zfqt27-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
SIGMA Papers
English
Cite this content as:

OECD (2010), “The Right to Open Public Administrations in Europe: Emerging Legal Standards”, SIGMA Papers, No. 46, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4g0zfqt27-en.
