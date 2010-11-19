The aim of this paper is to explore the most problematic aspects of information access legal regimes and to provide some guidelines to policy makers, including legislators, governments and public administrators. The analysis is based on the comparison of Freedom of Information Acts (FOIAs) and their administrative/judicial enforcement in 14 EU member states and the EU institutions.
The Right to Open Public Administrations in Europe
Emerging Legal Standards
Working paper
SIGMA Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper6 June 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
15 March 2024
-
Working paper25 May 2023
-
Working paper27 March 2023
-
13 December 2022
-
2 December 2022
Related publications
-
-
28 May 2024
-
-
20 April 2024
-
19 April 2024
-
9 April 2024
-
Policy paper5 April 2024
-
4 April 2024