Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Relationship Between Capital Investment and Pupil Performance

An Analysis by the United Kingdom
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/772776755627
Authors
OECD
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2001), “The Relationship Between Capital Investment and Pupil Performance: An Analysis by the United Kingdom”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2001/12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/772776755627.
Go to top