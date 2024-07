Baseline Measurement Report, Ukraine

This OECD/SIGMA report assesses Ukraine’s public sector and its reform programme, benchmarking it against the EU standards. It covers areas, such as policy development, human resource management, and service delivery, and highlights improvements, particularly in civil service professionalisation and administrative justice. It also outlines shortfalls and provides recommendations regarding aspects such as recruitment and remuneration of civil servants, overlapping functions among public bodies, and challenges in restructuring ministries and agencies.