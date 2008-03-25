Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Prevention of Lifestyle-Related Chronic Diseases

an Economic Framework
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/243180781313
Authors
Franco Sassi, Jeremy Hurst
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Sassi, F. and J. Hurst (2008), “The Prevention of Lifestyle-Related Chronic Diseases: an Economic Framework”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 32, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/243180781313.
Go to top