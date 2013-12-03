Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Port and its Environment

Methodological Approach for Economic Appraisal
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3v1dvb1dd2-en
Authors
Salvador del Saz-Salazar, Leandro García-Menéndez, Olaf Merk
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

del Saz-Salazar, S., L. García-Menéndez and O. Merk (2013), “The Port and its Environment: Methodological Approach for Economic Appraisal”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2013/24, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3v1dvb1dd2-en.
Go to top