The Performance of Brazilian Biofuels

An Economic, Environmental and Social Analysis
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/234818225330
Authors
Edmar Fagundes de Almeida, Jose Vitor Bomtempo, Carla Maria de Souza e Silva
Tags
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Fagundes de Almeida, E., J. Bomtempo and C. de Souza e Silva (2007), “The Performance of Brazilian Biofuels: An Economic, Environmental and Social Analysis”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2007/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/234818225330.
