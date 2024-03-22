This paper presents a brief introduction to the OECD GREEN Model. The GREEN model has been developed by the OECD Secretariat in order to assess the economic impact of abating CO2 emissions using several different economic instruments. The paper is divided into two parts. The first provides a brief introduction to the structure of the GREEN model. The second describes several different simulations using the GREEN model, including what is generally referred to as the Business-as-Usual scenario and several alternative carbon-abatement scenarios. For specific details on the model and its implementation, readers are referred to the GREEN Reference Manual, and the GREEN User Manual ...
The OECD Green Model
An Updated Overview
Working paper
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Abstract
