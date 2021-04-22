Skip to main content
The OECD Framework for digital talent and skills in the public sector

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/4e7c3f58-en
OECD
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
OECD (2021), “The OECD Framework for digital talent and skills in the public sector”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 45, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4e7c3f58-en.
