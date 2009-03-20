Skip to main content
The Obesity Epidemic: Analysis of Past and Projected Future Trends in Selected OECD Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/225215402672
Authors
Franco Sassi, Marion Devaux, Michele Cecchini, Elena Rusticelli
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Sassi, F. et al. (2009), “The Obesity Epidemic: Analysis of Past and Projected Future Trends in Selected OECD Countries”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 45, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/225215402672.
