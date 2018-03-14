Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The integration of migrants in OECD regions

A first assessment
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fb089d9a-en
Authors
Marcos Diaz Ramirez, Thomas Liebig, Cécile Thoreau, Paolo Veneri
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Diaz Ramirez, M. et al. (2018), “The integration of migrants in OECD regions: A first assessment”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2018/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fb089d9a-en.
Go to top