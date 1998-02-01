Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Innovative Pilot High School at Poitiers

Futuroscrope 10 Years On
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/523103734821
Authors
OECD
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (1998), “The Innovative Pilot High School at Poitiers: Futuroscrope 10 Years On”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 1998/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/523103734821.
Go to top