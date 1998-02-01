The Innovative Pilot High School at Poitiers

The Innovative Pilot High School is part of the Futuroscope complex near Poitiers in the Department of Vienne, eastern France. Designed and financed by the Department, the Futuroscope is the only complex in Europe based on creating a synergy between the activities of leisure, work, technology, training and education. The concept of a theme park, surrounded by a high technology development, unlike any other, was first conceived in mid-1983.