The Impact of the Financial Crisis on Defined Benefit Plans and the Need for Counter-Cyclical Funding Regulations

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km91p3jszxw-en
Authors
Juan Yermo, Clara Severinson
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
Cite this content as:

Yermo, J. and C. Severinson (2010), “The Impact of the Financial Crisis on Defined Benefit Plans and the Need for Counter-Cyclical Funding Regulations”, OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 3, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km91p3jszxw-en.
