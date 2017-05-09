In recent years, literature has linked structural reforms with productivity growth. Considering Portugal’s recent comprehensive reform agenda, this topic acquires particular relevance. Using data for Portuguese firms for the period 2006-2014, this paper assesses the impact of structural reforms on firms’ productivity. In line with existing literature, the analysis shows that most reforms entail long-term gains, despite, in some reform areas, the existence of short-term costs. In general, there are important differences across reform areas and across firms, namely when comparing firms with different productivity levels. The firms’ distance to the technological frontier mediates the impact of reforms, either by potentiating its effects or by curbing them, depending on the reform area.
The impact of structural reforms on productivity
The role of the distance to the technological frontier
Working paper
OECD Productivity Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
17 May 2024
-
13 December 2023
-
Working paper25 May 2023
-
Working paper16 August 2022
-
Working paper16 December 2021
-
16 December 2021
-
Working paper6 December 2021
-
Working paper18 October 2021
Related publications
-
25 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
5 June 2024
-
2 May 2024