The Impact of Index and Swap Funds on Commodity Futures Markets

Preliminary Results
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmd40wl1t5f-en
Authors
Scott H. Irwin, Dwight R. Sanders
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Irwin, S. and D. Sanders (2010), “The Impact of Index and Swap Funds on Commodity Futures Markets: Preliminary Results”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 27, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmd40wl1t5f-en.
