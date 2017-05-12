Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The great divergence(s)

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/953f3853-en
Authors
Giuseppe Berlingieri, Patrick Blanchenay, Chiara Criscuolo
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Berlingieri, G., P. Blanchenay and C. Criscuolo (2017), “The great divergence(s)”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 39, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/953f3853-en.
Go to top