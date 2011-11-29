Skip to main content
The ‘Grand Paris' Project: Tools and Challenges

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0prjzrg5f-en
Authors
André de Palma
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
English
de Palma, A. (2011), “The ‘Grand Paris' Project: Tools and Challenges”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2011/28, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0prjzrg5f-en.
