The purpose of this Round Table is to assess the economic effects of major transport infrastructure projects. The term "major projects" is used to designate qualitative leaps, be it the mapping out of new road or rail rings to link disparate radial penetration routes or the introduction of more-targeted innovations tackling frequency, speed or automation…
The ‘Grand Paris' Project: Tools and Challenges
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Abstract
