The Government Workforce of the Future

Innovation in Strategic Workforce Planning in OECD Countries
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k487727gwvb-en
Oscar Huerta Melchor
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Huerta Melchor, O. (2013), “The Government Workforce of the Future: Innovation in Strategic Workforce Planning in OECD Countries”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 21, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k487727gwvb-en.
