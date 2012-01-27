Public opinion related to the consumption of coal is directed primarily to its environmental impact in light of ongoing efforts to reduce CO2 emissions and tackle global climate change. Nevertheless, the benefits of coal as a widely available and relatively cheap source of energy underscores its important role in energy security, economic development and the alleviation of energy poverty worldwide. Further development and commercial availability of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) technologies will harness the potential of coal and its contribution to sustainable and equal energy spaces.
The Global Value of Coal
Working paper
IEA Energy Papers
Abstract
