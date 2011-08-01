The Exercise of Shareholder Rights

The scope of this research is to examine the degree to which investors use their share voting rights to register their concerns with companies on corporate issues. Analysis has been hindered by poor disclosure by companies of turnout figures and more nuanced reporting of resolution outcomes (e.g. disclosing withheld votes). A country comparison which includes OECD countries and Brazil highlights patterns of dissent that suggest remuneration and issues of capital structure are the resolutions that attract most consistent shareholder dissent. Australia, Chile and Germany are singled out for enhanced analysis. The study points to the need for further research at the investor and issuer level about the role of voting in the engagement process and the barriers to the effectiveness and transparency of voting.