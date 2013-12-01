Skip to main content
The Evolution of Official Development Assistance

Achievements, Criticisms and a Way Forward
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3v1dv3f024-en
William Hynes, Simon Scott
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Hynes, W. and S. Scott (2013), “The Evolution of Official Development Assistance: Achievements, Criticisms and a Way Forward”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3v1dv3f024-en.
