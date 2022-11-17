Skip to main content
The Equitable and Sustainable Well-being Framework in Italy

An Action Plan for its use in policy and budget decision making
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4f48c504-en
Authors
Andrew Blazey, Margaux Lelong, Flavia Giannini
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Cite this content as:

Blazey, A., M. Lelong and F. Giannini (2022), “The Equitable and Sustainable Well-being Framework in Italy: An Action Plan for its use in policy and budget decision making”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 56, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4f48c504-en.
