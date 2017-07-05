Skip to main content
The environmental tax and subsidy reform in Mexico

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/a9204f40-en
Johanna Arlinghaus, Kurt van Dender
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Arlinghaus, J. and K. van Dender (2017), “The environmental tax and subsidy reform in Mexico”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 31, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a9204f40-en.
