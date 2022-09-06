Skip to main content
The environmental sustainability competence toolbox

From leaving a better planet for our children to leaving better children for our planet
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/27991ec0-en
Francesca Borgonovi, Ottavia Brussino, Helke Seitz, Alice Bertoletti, Federico Biagi, Abdelfeteh Bitat, Zbigniew Karpinski, Marco Montanari
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Borgonovi, F. et al. (2022), “The environmental sustainability competence toolbox: From leaving a better planet for our children to leaving better children for our planet”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 275, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/27991ec0-en.
