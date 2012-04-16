Skip to main content
The Economic Value of Rebuilding Fisheries

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9bfqnmptd2-en
Authors
Christopher Costello, Brian P. Kinlan, Sarah E. Lester, Steven D. Gaines
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Costello, C. et al. (2012), “The Economic Value of Rebuilding Fisheries”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 55, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9bfqnmptd2-en.
