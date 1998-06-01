Austria is one of 10 countries involved in the OECD CERI (Centre for Educational Research and Innovation) Environment and School Initiatives (ENSI) project. Begun in 1986, ENSI is one of the first international projects to promote development and research in ambitious, environment-oriented instruction. In Austria, there is an ‘Ecologisation of Schools’ (ECOLOG) programme which currently involves 22 pilot schools, from primary to secondary technical school level, participating in the ENSI project.
The Ecologisation of Schools in Austria
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
19 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
Policy paper23 November 2023