The Ecologisation of Schools in Austria

Austria is one of 10 countries involved in the OECD CERI (Centre for Educational Research and Innovation) Environment and School Initiatives (ENSI) project. Begun in 1986, ENSI is one of the first international projects to promote development and research in ambitious, environment-oriented instruction. In Austria, there is an ‘Ecologisation of Schools’ (ECOLOG) programme which currently involves 22 pilot schools, from primary to secondary technical school level, participating in the ENSI project.