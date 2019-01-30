This report serves as a reference document to relevant Mexican Authorities highlighting international experiences and best practices. It describes the different types of remedies available and their objectives, advantages and disadvantages and the principles driving authorities in choosing this approach. Moreover, this report could also provide guidance to business and consumer groups about how the competition authorities may order asset divestiture as a structural separation remedy.
The Divestiture of Assets as a Competition Remedy
Stocktaking of International Experiences 2019
Report
Competition Law and Policy Reviews
Abstract
