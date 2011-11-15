This paper provides technical documentation of the Development Policy Evaluation Model (DEVPEM model). It contains a discussion of the theoretical building blocks of the model; an overview of the data sources used for the simulations; and explanations of how household groups are categorized and how the model is calibrated. Finally it describes the design of the agricultural policy simulations that are examined in the accompanying policy paper.
The Development Policy Evaluation Model (DEVPEM)
Technical Documentation
Policy paper
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 June 2024
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
6 December 2023
-
Policy paper22 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
Policy paper30 August 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
11 July 2023
Related publications
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
6 December 2023
-
Policy paper22 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
Policy paper30 August 2023
-
31 July 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
11 July 2023