The Definition of Part-Time Work for the Purpose of International Comparisons

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/132721856632
Alois van Bastelaer, Georges Lemaître, Pascal Marianna
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers
van Bastelaer, A., G. Lemaître and P. Marianna (1997), “The Definition of Part-Time Work for the Purpose of International Comparisons”, OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers, No. 22, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/132721856632.
