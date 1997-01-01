The Definition of Part-Time Work for the Purpose of International Comparisons

National definitions of part-time work are based either on hours thresholds or on an assessment by the respondent of the nature of the job, or on a combination of both methods. This report compares the results obtained from the application of an hours-based definition to job of wage and salary workers with those based on the respondent’s self-assessment, and examines the international comparability of such estimates.

In countries where part-time work (national definitions) is common, jobs of more than 30 usual hours per week that are classified as part-time are significant in number. These countries tend to use a definition based on a 35 usual hours threshold. In countries where part-time work (national definitions) is relatively less common, the incidence of jobs of less than 35 usual hours per week that are classified as full-time is high. Part-time jobs are generally identified on the basis of self-assessment in these countries.

As a result of these findings a definition of ...