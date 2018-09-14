Skip to main content
The contribution of trans-governmental networks of regulators to international regulatory co-operation

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/538ff99b-en
Kenneth W. Abbott, Céline Kauffmann, Jeong-Rim Lee
OECD Regulatory Policy Working Papers
Abbott, K., C. Kauffmann and J. Lee (2018), “The contribution of trans-governmental networks of regulators to international regulatory co-operation”, OECD Regulatory Policy Working Papers, No. 10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/538ff99b-en.
