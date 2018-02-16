Skip to main content
The Contribution of Multinational Enterprises to Labor Productivity

The Case of Israel
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/05410c09-en
OECD, Tatiana Slobodnitsky, Lev Drucker, Assaf Geva
OECD Productivity Working Papers
OECD et al. (2018), “The Contribution of Multinational Enterprises to Labor Productivity: The Case of Israel”, OECD Productivity Working Papers, No. 11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/05410c09-en.
