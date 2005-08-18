This book contains the introductory reports and discussion summary of the Seventh International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics, held in London, 26th-29th September 1977. This conference focused on the contribution of economic research to transport policy discussions.
The Contribution of Economic Research to Transport Policy Decisions
Seventh International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics, London, 26th-29th September 1977. Introductory Reports and Summary of the Discussion
International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics