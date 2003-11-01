Skip to main content
The Composite Indicator of Economic Activity in Mozambique (ICAE)

Filling in the Knowledge Gaps to Enhance Public-Private Partnership (PPP)
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/637878665230
Authors
Roberto J. Tibana
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Tibana, R. (2003), “The Composite Indicator of Economic Activity in Mozambique (ICAE): Filling in the Knowledge Gaps to Enhance Public-Private Partnership (PPP)”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 227, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/637878665230.
