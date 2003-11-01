Peer review and public-private partnerships hinge on transparency. Transparency is about commonly shared knowledge about the economy, its performance, and the way policy influences it. The Composite Indicator of Economic Activity in Mozambique (ICAE) is a tool of knowledge whose construction is based on an established methodology in the construction of business cycles indicators amongst countries that have such tradition. Its construction was primarily motivated by the need to enhance constructive dialogue between domestic private and public sector agents in Mozambique, by providing them with a common tool of knowledge about the long-term and short- to medium-term performance and prospects of the economy, and how this relates to policy. Due to its comparability with similar indicators that exist for the country economies of key Mozambique foreign private and public sector partners, the ICAE is also a potentially useful tool of constructive peer review, within the NEPAD framework ...