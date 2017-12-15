Skip to main content
Local content policies in mineral-exporting countries

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4b9b2617-en
Authors
Jane Korinek, Isabelle Ramdoo
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Korinek, J. and I. Ramdoo (2017), “Local content policies in mineral-exporting countries”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 209, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4b9b2617-en.
