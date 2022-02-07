Portugal’s nexus response to crisis escalation in northern Mozambique

Channelling emergency contributions: In 2019, Portugal quickly set up a Mozambique Recovery and Reconstruction Support Fund to direct contributions from Portuguese institutions and the private sector to civil society programmes.

Linking emergency response to existing efforts: Portugal’s rapid response instrument (IRR) for civil society emergency financing, created in 2018, had already helped during the 2019 cyclones. It was quickly applied to the Cabo Delgado crisis, directing financing to civil society partners already active in the region to integrate emergency food needs into their activities. Portugal also supported EU air bridge operations to deliver assistance to the most vulnerable populations.

Starting development right away: Portugal had already agreed a large EU-delegated co-operation programme (+Emprego) for youth jobs training and placements in Cabo Delgado. Aware of the key relevance of youth employment in a context of radicalisation, both Portugal and the EU pushed ahead and launched +Emprego in 2020 in Cabo Delgado province.

Adapting private sector mechanisms: Portugal adjusted the access conditions for private sector funding through guarantees to specifically encompass small businesses affected by the disasters, including COVID-19.