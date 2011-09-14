Skip to main content
The Competitiveness of Global Port-Cities: The Case of the Seine Axis (Le Havre, Rouen, Paris, Caen), France

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg58xppgc0n-en
Authors
Olaf Merk, César Ducruet, Patrick Dubarle, Elvira Haezendonck, Michael Dooms
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
English
français

Cite this content as:

Merk, O. et al. (2011), “The Competitiveness of Global Port-Cities: The Case of the Seine Axis (Le Havre, Rouen, Paris, Caen), France”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2011/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg58xppgc0n-en.
